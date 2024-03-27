An officer-involved shooting occurred in Pacifica Wednesday morning, and reportedly the person shot was a woman who had just shot her adult son.

Part of Francisco Boulevard in Pacifica, which runs parallel to Highway 1 through the center of the town, was closed to traffic Wednesday morning following a fatal officer-involved shooting and subsequent investigation.

As the Pacifica Police Department explains in a release, officers responded to an apartment complex on the 2500 block of Francisco Boulevard at 7:51 am Wednesday, following a report from a man that he had been shot by his own mother.

"Upon arrival at the apartment complex, the two responding officers observed the mother driving away from the scene," the department says. "When the officers came into contact with the woman, she pointed a firearm at the officers, and an officer-involved shooting occurred."

It is not clear how many shots were fired, or by how many officers.

The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her son was being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and was reportedly in stable condition.

The California Attorney General's office has likely sent in its own investigator, as it does with all fatal police shootings. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office "will be conducting an independent investigation in accordance with our officer involved critical incident protocol," per the release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.

Photo via Google Street View