A Concord man who left threatening messages on the office voicemails of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has pleaded guilty and received a sentence of 11 months in federal prison.

Over the course of the last very divisive decade, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi has become very familiar with ugly rhetoric and death threats from right-wing loons and MAGA fanatics across the country.

44-year-old David Allen Carrier of Concord, one of those loons, pleaded guilty in December to two counts of making threats against a federal official, in connection with voicemails he left for Pelosi and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in 2021 and 2022.

As the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced in a release, Carrier was sentenced Wednesday to 11 months in prison by US District Judge William Alsup. Additionally, Carrier was sentenced to three years of supervised release following his prison term.

Carrier admitted to leaving two voicemails in particular: one threatening to assault Pelosi on January 21, 2021; and a similar one left at Mayorkas's office on June 30, 2022.

"In pleading guilty to the charge, Carrier acknowledged that he acted with the intent to interfere with [Pelosi's] performance as she was engaged with her official duties as a Member of Congress," the US Attorney's Office says.

"Participating in the public political conversation is an important right for all citizens,” says US Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey in a statement. "Nevertheless, threatening our public servants is not protected by the First Amendment and corrodes our ability to engage in peaceful and important public discourse. This Office will not tolerate behavior that crosses the line to criminal threats."

FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Tripp adds in a statement, "Violent threats targeting elected officials also threaten our democratic system. Today's sentence demonstrates that anyone who sends politically motivated threats of violence to government officials will be investigated by the FBI and held accountable."

Former President Donald Trump's belligerent and often violent rhetoric has inflamed the anger of many of his ardent fans, and continues to, with Pelosi being one of a number of favorite targets.

As Courthouse News reported last month, one Arizona man who faced federal prosecution for threatening voicemails that he left for Pelosi — including one where he said "I’m coming to kill you, cunt" — is appealing his conviction because he says he was drunk when he left the voicemails and doesn't remember doing it.

According to a 2022 letter to Capitol Police from Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), obtained by CNN, Pelosi was threatened 632 times in 2021, which accounted for 6% of all the threat cases overseen by Capitol Police. Of those, 24 were referred to the Department of Justice for prosecution.

Capitol Police fielded 9,625 total threat cases in 2021, up from 3,939 in 2017, the first year of Trump's presidency.

"The level of violence in our country directed toward political officials, government officials, it’s really at a point where I think that it’s as dangerous as it’s ever been to be an elected official," said US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger, speaking to CNN.

Photo: Naitilyn Photography