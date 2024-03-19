- More than 100 people attended a vigil Monday evening for the three victims in Saturday's crash outside West Portal Station. They have been identified as 40-year-old Diego Oliveira, a Brazilian citizen, his wife Matilde, 38, and their toddler son Joaquin. [KTVU / Chronicle]
- A 34-year-old Fremont man, Richard Montiel Contreras, was arrested Sunday after allegedly robbing a Macy's in Corte Madera, and then leading police on a wild chase. Contreras allegedly broke into a home in San Anselmo, stole a vehicle, got chased, abandoned that vehicle and carjacked another in San Rafael, and was chased into Contra Costa County and ultimately arrested in San Pablo. [Bay Area News Group]
- Firefighters in Hayward rescued a man from a burning home Monday night who turned out to be a trespasser in the home, while the homeowners were out of the country. [KTVU]
- Without a stable source of funding for California's high-speed rail project, uncertainty about its future persists, and it's up to the legislature and governor to commit to funding it fully soon. [Chronicle]
- UCSF has assured nurses and staff at St. Mary’s Medical Center and Saint Francis Memorial Hospital, which it is taking over, that it is not planning layoffs and that it plans to "retain and grow" the staffs at both hospitals. [48 Hills]
- Oprah Winfrey did a prime-time special Monday night about obesity and weight loss, discussing how she is now on weight-loss medication. [CNN]
- And in case you missed it, it's the first official day of spring today! [CNN]
