- President Joe Biden just clinched the 2024 Democratic nomination, and Donald Trump will almost certainly clinch the GOP nomination later Tuesday night. Biden clinched the requisite 1,968 delegates with wins in Tuesday’s Georgia and Mississippi Democratic primaries, and Trump will certainly get his required 1,215 delegates when the Washington state Republican primary results come in later this evening. [NPR]
- As a sexual assault of a minor scandal rollicks SF's Everett Middle School, both the school’s principal and assistant principal have been placed on leave. While the alleged assault of a student has brought charges against a nonprofit worker, principal Alicia Blacknell and assistant principal Dinora Castro have been placed on leave over what the district is calling “personnel matters.” [Mission Local]
- Stanford women’s basketball star Cameron Brink has declared she’s heading for April’s WNBA Draft, forgoing her final year of college eligibility. Brink is considered a shoo-in to be drafted No. 2 overall, with Iowa’s Caitlin Clark being the consensus No. 1 pick. [ESPN]
- For whatever it’s worth, Vermont Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has endorsed Dean Preston for District 5 SF supervisor. [SFGate]
- Big Four accounting firm KPMG is renewing its SF lease at 55 Second Street, which some industry analysts thought they might not, but they only renewed it for a two-and-a-half year extension. [Chronicle]
- Think you can play pro baseball? The minor-league team Oakland Ballers is having open tryouts to make their inaugural roster on Saturday, April 6. (But it will cost you $162). [Eventbrite]
Image: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 08: Cameron Brink #22 of the Stanford Cardinal celebrates a play against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half of a semifinal game of the Pac-12 Conference women's basketball tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cardinal defeated the Beavers 66-57. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)