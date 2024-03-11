A 20-year-old San Francisco man has been charged with multiple felony sex abuse counts for an alleged sexual assault of an Everett Middle School student, and remains in custody.

San Francisco’s Everett Middle School has endured some terrible events over the last year, from a student getting stabbed in March 2023, to a student being beaten to the point of life-threatening injuries last May. The latest scandal out of Everett may be the most shocking, as the Chronicle reported Friday that a nonprofit worker with an after-school program was charged with sexually assaulting a student.

20-year-old San Francisco man Jeremy Rene Reyes was reportedly arrested on March 5 after it was reported that he’d been engaged in a sexual relationship with a student. Reyes was arraigned Friday, and DA Brooke Jenkins announced on Monday that Reyes would be charged with felony counts for committing a lewd act upon a child and contacting a minor with knowledge and intent to commit a sexual offense.

Reyes is not an SFUSD teacher or a school employee, but instead worked for an after-school nonprofit program called Mission Graduates.

“I would like to thank the school staff for promptly reporting to law enforcement allegations of inappropriate contact between an adult and a minor,” DA Jenkins said in a release. “We will now work diligently to pursue justice in this case and support this minor and their family throughout their healing process. My office will do everything in our power to ensure that children are safe in our schools and in our city.”

Reyes is being detained before trial for posing a public safety risk.

But this is obviously an awful look for the nonprofit Mission Graduates.

“We are deeply concerned about the recent incident involving a Mission Graduates employee at Everett Middle School,” the nonprofit’s CEO Eddie Kaufman said in a statement to the Chronicle. “Our foremost priority is the safety and well-being of students, and we are actively collaborating with SFUSD and authorities in their investigation. We are committed to taking prompt and appropriate action to address this issue while ensuring ongoing support for our students and families.”

While Reyes is in custody, this remains an active investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

