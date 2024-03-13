- The Presidio is about to undergo a bunch of infrastructure upgrades that will mean road construction and more for two years. The improvements, much of it deferred maintenance, is being funded by $200 million that was allocated to the Presidio in 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act. [Chronicle]
- The House just passed a bill that would force TikTok to separate itself from its Chinese parent company within five months, or be banned from the U.S. The bill faces uncertain passage in the Senate, and may be moot, but reflects growing concern about the Chinese government's potential use of the app. [CNN]
- California High-Speed Rail Authority CEO Brian Kelly testified Tuesday at the state Senate Transportation Committee, letting them know that the high-speed rail project is still short several billion dollars to complete the Central Valley segment. [NBC Bay Area]
- A Vallejo police officer was injured last week after being rammed by a retail theft suspect in a Dodge Charger, while an alleged theft was in progress inside of a store. [KRON4]
- The Alameda County Sheriff's Office has put out an alert about a missing teen, 17-year-old Kardai Burse, who was last seen on Saturday in Hayward. [Bay City News]
- The residents of Mountain House, the new town that sprung up in the last 30 years in San Joaquin County, voted overwhelmingly last week to incorporate to become California's next city. [KPIX]
- The New York Times' Mike Isaac delves into the long and rocky road that has led to Reddit's IPO. [New York Times]
Photo: Zoshua Colah