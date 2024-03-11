Brock Purdy married his college girlfriend Jenna Brandt over the weekend, and we found their wedding registry, which is on Crate & Barrel and has mostly modest items priced at under $100.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is famously frugal. It is well known that he still drives the same Toyota Sequoia he had before he was drafted, and he has a roommate with whom he splits the rent (49ers backup offensive lineman Nick Zakelj). But that roommate situation is probably up in the air, as TMZ reports that Purdy got married this weekend to his college girlfriend Jenna Brandt.

Given that Purdy lives such a stunningly normie lifestyle despite being a Super Bowl quarterback, we had to wonder if we could find their wedding registry, and what the couple might have on it. Sure enough, a quick Google search turned up that they do have a wedding registry on Crate & Barrel.

The registry simply identifies them as “jenna & brock” (All lowercase! Again with the humility!), but the URL clearly contains the terms “jenna-brandt-and-brock-purdy.” The date also matches their wedding day, March 9, 2024.

Most of the items requested on the Purdy-Brandt’s registry have already been bought for them. But the remarkable thing here is that the majority of the gifts they asked for are less than $100, including a $7.95 measuring cup.

Do you want to buy Brock and Jenna a wedding gift? The only remaining unpurchased item is a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner ($569.95), which is one of the pricier items on the registry. You can also buy them some Crate & Barrel gift cards, because I guess these two like their Crate & Barrel.

Again, this registry is full of pretty modest requests from a guy whose colleagues are all millionaires. And Purdy does now have sponsorship deals with Toyota and John Deere to bolster his league-minimum salary. But the 49ers will wait and see if Purdy still has the same modest financial outlook on life when he’s up for a contract extension (likely in 2025), as his current dirt-cheap contract expires in 2026.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers kisses fiancee Jenna Brandt before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)