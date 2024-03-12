- Meta is suing a former VP of infrastructure for "brazenly disloyal" conduct as he was leaving the company last year. The company says that Dipinder Singh Khurana uploaded a "trove" of sensitive and proprietary documents to his personal accounts before leaving the company, including employee pay information that appears to have been used to hire away a group of staffers to a new startup. [Bloomberg]
- Detectives with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office are investigating an attempted car robbery Monday morning in San Lorenzo in which the owner of the vehicle confronted the suspects, and the suspects open-fired on the victim. [KPIX]
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta put out a report Monday saying that there were still 23,000 people in the state who possess firearms and are prohibited from doing so. [Bay Area News Group]
- Some Oakland small businesses are threatening to go on a tax strike, refusing to pay their city taxes until safety conditions and policing improve, they say. [KTVU]
- After its burritos were raved about in the Chronicle, La Vaca Birria in the Mission District raised its prices, and its birria burrito, which was $11 a couple years ago, when the place opened, is now $22. [Chronicle]
- A filmmaker found that Google's Gemini chatbot, when told not to talk to his six-year-old son, continued to do so, and lied about it. [Bay Area News Group]
- Actress Lori Loughlin, who was at the center of the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, parodied her fall from grace on a new episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. [Bay Area News Group]
Top image: La Vaca Birria's burrito. Photo by SFist