- A shooting on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco on Saturday night left at least one woman injured and caused significant traffic delays around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Multiple shots were reported on the eastbound bridge inside the tunnel next to Yerba Buena Island, but few details about the shooting have been publicly disclosed. [ABC7]
- The feminist organization Code Pink SF Bay Area organized a protest on Saturday afternoon on the Golden Gate Bridge to support Palestinians’ reproductive justice and other feminist issues for International Women's Day. The protest gathered more than 100 people, including many families, who wanted to draw attention to those affected by the humanitarian crisis. [Chronicle]
- Construction of a new flood control system on the Pajaro River in Monterey County is finally progressing after a levee rupture flooded the town of Pajaro last year. About $600 million in state and federal funding for floods is helping to rebuild the long-neglected levee, but it could take five to 10 years to complete, and officials acknowledge that the levee remains at risk of breaches during that time. [Chronicle]
- Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade in Phoenix was targeted with red liquid on March 8, as she was campaigning in the area. A woman, who threw the unidentified liquid from a sidewalk onto eight Phoenix Police officers on motorcycles and the VP’s vehicle, was later arrested. [KTVU]
- The Oakland mayor recall effort says it’s gathered about half of the signatures needed. In the past three weeks, supporters have gathered about 13,000 signatures, on their way to the 25,000 needed to put it on the ballot. [KPIX]
- There were some big wins for Oakland high school teams this weekend, with Oakland Tech’s boys basketball team and Oakland High’s girls basketball teams both becoming state champions this year. [KTVU]
Feature image via Unsplash/Tyler Casey.