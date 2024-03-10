The 96th Academy Awards are upon us, and whether you're rooting for your favorite film or simply want to see what movie stars are wearing, there's a local watch party waiting for you.

Forget scrambling to find someone's cable login to watch the Oscars — here's a roundup of five local watch parties, from budget-friendly to truly glamorous.

1. Oscars at the Balboa, Mar. 10, 2024, 3:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m., $15

Catch the pre-show red carpet madness and all the award ceremony action at the Balboa Theatre. Hosted by local actor and tour guide Reed Kirk-Rahlmann, the party promises trivia and prizes throughout the night. Seating is first-come, first-served, so get there early.

2. The Annual Knockout Oscars Watch Party Happy Hour, Mar. 10, 2024, 3:00 - 9:00 p.m., FREE

For the movie buff on a budget, head to Bernal Heights' The Knockout for their free Oscars Watch Party Happy Hour. Enjoy the ceremony on the big screen, with pizza, trivia, and drink specials throughout the evening.

3. Oscars Party at Manny's!, Mar. 10, 2024, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., $10

Craving a low-key vibe with a touch of Hollywood glitz? Mission District community event space Manny's has you covered. Their Oscars Viewing Party offers a fun atmosphere with speciality Oscars-themed cocktails, games, and prizes.

4. Oscar Night at The Academy, Mar. 10, 2024, 3:30 - 8:00 p.m, $25

The Academy SF, the LGBTQ+ social club and event space in Duboce Triangle is hosting its annual Oscar Night viewing party. Mingle with fellow movie enthusiasts, enjoy the ceremony on the big screen, and even participate in their "Academy Award" presentation for social club members. (Members get free admission, but space is limited so register ASAP!)

5. Cinelounge Tiburon Oscars Party 2024, Mar. 10, 2024, 3:00 p.m. - on, $75 - $125

Channel your inner A-lister at CineLounge Tiburon's Oscars Viewing Party. This fancy movie theater in Marin is pulling out all the stops. Get the full awards show experience, complete with an open bar, gourmet hors d'oeuvres, and a red carpet (with a photographer!) to capture your own Hollywood moment. Tickets include the ceremony, food, drinks, and a chance to win prizes for guessing the winners.

Feature image of Hollywood, CA, red carpet at the 91st Annual Academy Awards, vis Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images.