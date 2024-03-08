- New data shows that SF’s unemployment rate jumped up at the beginning of the year, from 3.5% to 4%, after recent waves of tech layoffs. That’s the highest level it’s been since October 2021. [Chronicle]
- And in more layoff news, Levi Strauss will lay off about 150 people at its San Francisco headquarters amid its workforce downsizing. Still, the company did pay $170 million for a ten-year extension of its Levi’s Stadium naming rights deal in January. [SFGATE]
- Still, against all odds, a store is actually looking to open up in Union Square. Luxury women's knitwear brand St. John is reportedly moving into 245 Post St. in Union Square. [SF Biz Journals]
- In other tech news, Google fired the engineer who interrupted an executive’s talk at a tech conference this week to protest Google’s contract with the Israeli government. The employee shouted “No cloud for apartheid,” before security escorted him out of the building. [CNBC / X]
- Microsoft says that Russian-based hackers were able to access some of its core software systems during a January hack. U.S. officials believe that the hackers are part of Russia’s foreign intelligence service. [CNN]
- Some self-dealing allegations are hitting the Recall Pamela Price campaign. Brenda Grisham, one of the leaders of the effort, apparently shifted $4,500 from the campaign to her own (unlicensed) security firm, “Efficient Private Protection and Security LLC.” [Mercury News]
- More details have emerged in a Sonoma County shooting last week. Four Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies were giving chase to a suspect who was apparently brandishing and shooting an AK-47 style rifle when the suspect’s car crashed, killing the gunman. [KRON4]
