A total shutdown of I-580 in both directions Thursday morning in San Leandro was the result of a reported murder-suicide case that began with a homicide in Pleasanton.

A woman was reportedly found fatally shot at a home on Saginaw Circle in Pleasanton around 11:10 am, as KRON4 reports, with multiple gunshot wounds. Police subsequently observed a suspect vehicle fleeing the scene, and pursued the male driver onto the freeway headed westbound.

An unmarked Pleasanton Police Department vehicle pursued the suspect vehicle "until it became disabled," police say, around 11:20 am on I-580 near Benedict Drive in San Leandro. Officers with California Highway Patrol, San Leandro Police Department and Alameda County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene to assist.

The situation led to the closing of I-580 in both directions, which led to a significant traffic backup in the East Bay before noon Thursday that lasted throughout the afternoon.

As Bay Area News Group reports, a CHP officer shot non-lethal rounds and gas into the suspect vehicle, in an attempt to subdue him.

Not long after, as they attempted to communicate with the suspect, police say they saw no further motion inside the vehicle, and then determined that the suspect was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Stand-off between police and suspect on highway 580 in San Leandro, California



Police trailed a Pleasanton murder suspect onto Interstate Highway 580 Thursday, leading to a standoff on the roadway that stopped traffic in both directions until he was discovered dead of a… pic.twitter.com/OfZPr6MfbW — PPV-TAHOE - News Journalist (@ppv_tahoe) March 8, 2024 Man shoots and kills woman at a home on Saginaw Circle in Pleasanton, is tailed by unmarked @pleasantonpd car before it stops on I-580 near Benedict in San Leandro and is surrounded by SWAT. Driver later found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound. @crystalbaileytv on scene pic.twitter.com/WFIyKm7pma — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) March 7, 2024



Neither the suspect's nor the victim's name have been released to the public.

Pleasanton police say that the investigation is in its early stages, and they will release more information at a later time.

I-580 remained closed for more than five hours Thursday, fully reopening at 5:40 pm.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call or text "988" any time day or night to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or chat online.

Top image via Citizen app