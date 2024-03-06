- Some intense thunderstorms hit parts of East Bay Wednesday afternoon. One thunder cell dumped a half inch of rain on Hayward in about 25 minutes. [Chronicle]
- It's Fix-It Week for Muni starting Friday night, which means no late-night Muni Metro service. The Market Street Muni tunnel will close at 9:30 every night, from March 8 to March 15, for maintenance and repair work. [SFMTA]
- Another school board meeting in the East Bay was disrupted by conservative culture-war activists, these reading explicit passages from library books. This happened at the San Ramon Valley Unified school board meeting Tuesday, and follows similar protest speeches about LGBTQ+ teaching and student groups in the district last August. [Chronicle]
- Walnut Creek's city council meeting was again interrupted by antisemitic hate speech on Tuesday. [KRON4]
- A woman and her 10-year-old son were found dead in a Santa Rosa apartment this morning, and no cause of death has yet been announced. [KRON4]
- The Times has its postmortem about Katie Porter's loss in the Senate race. [New York Times]
- And the Chronicle has one for Barbara Lee.
- A city analysis has already suggested that even if Prop C ends up passing, which will waive real estate transfer taxes for office-to-residential conversions, it's not likely to spur a whole lot of new conversions on its own. [SF Business Times]
- A new Avatar-themed land is coming to Disneyland! [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist