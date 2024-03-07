There was a fatal stabbing Tuesday night in the Tenderloin that is being investigated as a homicide.

We have few details have been released, but officers from the SFPD's Tenderloin Station responded to a possible shooting Tuesday, March 5, on the 100 block of Hyde Street around 8:30 pm.

They found an adult male victim there, on the ground, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers rendered aid, as did arriving paramedics, but the victim died at the scene.

The case is now under investigation by the department's Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, starting the message with "SFPD."

This appears to be the fourth homicide of the year to date in San Francisco. At this time last year, there had been eight homicides in the city, which means the homicide rate is, so far, tracking much lower for 2024, a little over 60 days in.