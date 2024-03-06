There was nothing on the ballot Tuesday in Solano County about the proposed new town/development that's being proposed by a cabal of Silicon Valley billionaires. But the group, called California Forever, did just release a new rendering.

So far, the renderings of the proposed, shiny happy city in eastern Solano County have been AI-generated-looking propaganda pieces depicting sun-dappled, tree-lined streets of rowhouses and the like. But a main sticking point for local politicians has been the uncomfortable proximity to Travis Air Force Base, and what impacts that may have.

Last month, the group resubmitted its filing with the county registrar of voters after responding to questions about whether the new community could impact radar signals at the base, which is almost immediately to the west.

The new rendering released, as KRON4 notes, attempts to further illsutrate that there is adequate distance between the new town and the base.

As the group's press release puts it, the rendering "illustrates a compact, walkable community surrounded by agriculture, open space, and solar and wind farms."

Rendering via California Forever

The map's legend points out that the unnamed New Community will be 4.5 miles from Travis AFB, while Fairfield is right next door, just a half mile to the west, and the edge of Vacaville is just two miles to the north.

The group published a statement of some sort of endorsement of the plan by Travis AFB on February 16, writing, "With Travis AFB protected and its ability to fly its full mission secured, we look forward to building a new economic engine for Solano County."