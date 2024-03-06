It’s another SF story of a landlord using the Ellis Act to evict someone who’s in their 80s or 90s, this time a 94-year-old woman who’s lived at her Mission District apartment since the 1940s.

This is not the first time San Francisco has seen an unscrupulous Ellis Act eviction of someone very elderly, and it certainly won’t be the last, because elderly people are not useful cogs in the local real estate revenue machine. NBC Bay Area brings us the story of the attempted eviction of 94-year-old Helen Byrne, who’s lived at her Mission District apartment for more than 80 years.

An unnamed LLC bought the building in 2020, describing it to their lender in emails obtained by NBC Bay Area as “an almost impossibly good value.” But those same emails complained that the building “is burdened with four long-term occupants paying a total of just $3,800 or so in total rent per month.”

And so the LLC offered all of the tenants between $70,000-$85,000 to move out (more if all four of them took the deal). None of the tenants took the offer.

“I would like to stay here for the rest of my life,” Byrne told NBC Bay Area. “I have all my friends and neighbors that live here with me.”

So the LLC then initiated Ellis Act eviction proceedings, while the tenants turned to the Tenderloin Housing Clinic for legal support, and the fight is ongoing.

In an email to NBC Bay Area, the LLC’s attorney Raymond Yetka told the station that “The most likely outcomes are a sale of the vacant property as a whole, or conversion of the units to Tenants in Common (TIC) interests for sale to owner-occupants.”

In other words, the owner’s (or owners’) objective here is to empty and flip the property.

“His goal here was speculation, pure speculation,” Tenderloin Housing Clinic managing attorney Steve Collier told NBC Bay Area. “[The Ellis Act] is often used by speculators to empty buildings and then sell them at a greater value because the long-term rent control tenants aren’t in the building.”

This legal case is ongoing, and will likely be decided by the courts. NBC Bay Area says a decision could come “possibly within the next few days.”

Image: Google Street View