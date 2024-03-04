- A federal judge is questioning a misdemeanor plea deal that is nearing finalization between prosecutors and attorneys for the man accused in the vehicular homicide death of cyclist Ethan Boyes last April. 81-year-old Arnold Kinman Low was found to be driving while intoxicated, but the plea deal would characterize the killing as "without gross negligence." [Chronicle]
- Mark Stephen Mechikoff, the man accused of killing ex-girlfriend Claribel Estrella last July inside her San Mateo apartment and streaming it live on Facebook, made a bizarre declaration in court Friday saying his confession was generated by AI. [KRON4]
- Longtime downtown women's clothing store The Rafael's, housed in the base of the Palace Hotel (643 Market Street), is closing its last location after 32 years there. [Chronicle]
- Two more big cosmetics retailers, Sephora and L’Occitane, are ending their leases in the former Westfield, now Emporium SF Centre mall. [SF Business Times]
- Health officials in Marin County are warning of a cluster of five overdose deaths since Valentine's Day — which have been caused by a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. [KRON4]
- A protracted battle over a planned backyard hot tub in Berkeley, between the owners of two multi-million homes, has apparently ended with the rejection of an appeal to the city council. [Berkeleyside]
- In contrast to the previous policy under team manager Gabe Kapler, the SF Giants will be required to stand for the national anthem this season under new manager Bob Melvin. [KRON4]
Photo by Darwin Bell