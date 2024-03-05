- The polls are open until 8 pm in today’s California primary elections, with the Feinstein Senate seat, local ballot issues and judge elections, and DCCC seats on the line. You can follow all of the national Super Tuesday results on your favorite cable news channel, but once the local polls close at 8 pm, you can catch live results on the SF Elections website, and KQED radio will have live analysis. [SF Elections]
- Luxury retailer Burberry is apparently looking to sell their Union Square building at 225 Post Street (at Grant Avenue), but it doesn’t look like they’re leaving town. Marketing materials for the property indicate the Burberry would continue to rent the space after selling it, and local real estate scuttlebutt indicates they may have an interest in moving to 110 Geary Street. [Chronicle]
- In a gang-related seven-homicide case, former Sureño gang member Mario “Shy Boy” Reyes got a lighter murder sentence for a 2013 killing, as prosecutors feel he’s reformed. “The Court is faced with the unusual circumstance of a defendant who has committed gravely serious crimes over a long period of time but appears to have given up criminality by the time of his sentencing,” prosecutors wrote in a memo to the judge, and Reyes was sentenced to 11 years. [Bay Area News Group]
- Attorneys for accused Bob Lee killer Nima Momeni won their request to get seven years’ worth of Bob Lee’s phone records. [SFGate]
- If you follow this kind of thing, Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest man (as of today, at least), with Jeff Bezos now in the No. 1 spot, because Amazon stock has been doing better than Tesla stock lately. [KRON4]
- Danville resident Arthur Larson turned 104 years old Tuesday, and the World War II veteran celebrated with his wife of 72 (!) years. [NBC Bay Area]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist