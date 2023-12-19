- The heaviest rains of the week will arrive today and tomorrow. Parts of SF already saw a little urban flooding Monday, but the biggest downpours are still to come, and a winter storm warning is in effect for the Central and Southern Sierra through 10 a.m. Thursday. [Chronicle]
- The CEO of California Forever, Jan Srameck, held his final introductory town hall meeting Monday in Dixon, in Solano County. The effort has been a kind of sales pitch to voters, who will need to vote on the billionaire-backed new city project next November. [KTVU]
- Vacaville police arrested three people in conjunction with a significant retail theft at the Vacaville Premium Outlets on Friday. The individuals' vehicle was spotted fleeting on I-80 westbound in Fairfield, and the suspects were reportedly found with bags of sunglasses, tags still attached, worth $40,000. [Facebook]
- The San Mateo County Transit District, or SamTrans, is moving its headquarters to the new transit-oriented village in Millbrae. [Chronicle]
- A new poll has found widespread disapproval of President Biden's handling of Israel and the war in the Gaza. [New York Times]
- Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, who died earlier this month at age 93, is being honored today with a funeral service at Washington National Cathedral. [New York Times]
- California is set to become the second state to allow wastewater to be treated and purified to be put back into aquifers for drinking water. [Associated Press]
- Larsen Playground, in the Sunset District, is now home to SF's largest dedicated pickleball complex, with eight dedicated courts that officially opened (in the rain) Monday. [Chronicle]