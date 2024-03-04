- I-80 remained closed for the fourth straight day near Tahoe Monday as cleanup from the weekend's blizzard continued. Heavy snow at Donner Pass and elsewhere was ongoing Sunday night, but Highway 50 into South Lake Tahoe was open this morning. [KRON4]
- There was a targeted mass shooting at a house party Sunday in King City, in Monterey County, that killed four people and wounded three others. Three masked gunmen in a silver Kia were responsible, according to witnesses, and they remain at large. [KPIX]
- The Supreme Court has, somewhat predictably, ruled in Donald Trump's favor in the Colorado ballot case. The decision was unanimous, but the three liberal justices issued a separate opinion saying that the majority had ruled too broadly with regard to future potential cases involving the 14th Amendment. [Associated Press]
- On the heels of a pro-Palestinian protest at the Embarcadero Sunday, there was a rally in front of SF City Hall against anti-Jewish hate, with many attendees waving Israeli flags. Speakers included Mayor London Breed and former Meta executive Sheryl Sandberg. [ABC 7]
- Four Sonoma County sheriff's deputies were injured after midnight Saturday night in a roving shootout and pursuit of a suspect with a rifle, who allegedly shot at them. [KRON4]
- Three passengers who were onboard that Alaska Airlines flight in early January where the door plug blew off are now suing the airline and Boeing. [KPIX]
- The Celtics crushed the Warriors on Sunday, 140-88, and Steph Curry scored a season low of four points. [KPIX]
Photo via Caltrans