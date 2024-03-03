- Pro-Palestine protesters gathered at SF’s Embarcadero Plaza Saturday, as part of a global "Hands Off Rafah" demonstration. Tens of thousands gathered to participate in the international call to action, to call for an immediate cease-fire and an end to U.S. support of Israel. [ABC7]
- However, organizers of the protest say that police pepper-sprayed some participants, as well as used batons on them, leading to serious injuries. SFPD confirmed an "altercation." [Chronicle]
- The blizzard pummeling Tahoe prompted a shutdown of Interstate 80 in both directions and closed ski resorts Saturday. Thousands of Tahoe residents lost power, but it was restored for the majority by Sunday. [KQED]
- As the blizzard continues in the mountains, scattered showers will hit the Bay Area Sunday afternoon. [KTVU]
- The strong winds and rain prompted the cancellations of hundreds of flights from SFO and San Jose Airport this weekend. [KRON4]
- The North Bay is also under a frost advisory, which has been extended through the night. [KPIX]
Photo via Holly Secon.