- A large tree came crashing down on a car in San Francisco's Fillmore District on Friday evening, injuring four people inside. All four individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and were transported to a local hospital for evaluation. [KRON4]
- Amid this weekend’s stormy weather, the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Central California’s Madera County, between Fresno and the Sierra Nevadas, on Friday evening. A tornado warning had been issued in Madera County, Mariposa County and Merced County on Friday. [ABC7]
- San Francisco is ramping up its efforts to secure giant pandas after news of China sending pandas to San Diego Zoo. Mayor Breed has sent two letters to the Chinese President, the most recent one signed on by local Asian American leaders, highlighting the potential for cultural exchange and fostering long-term relationships. [Chronicle]
- In sports news, the San Francisco Giants signed third baseman Matt Chapman to a three-year, $54 million deal. Chapman, who won his fourth Gold Glove last year, will receive $20 million this year with the option to opt out of the contract and become a free agent after each season. [KPIX]
- Sequoia National Forest’s Miracle Hot Springs, located about 40 miles northeast of Bakersfield, will be closed indefinitely following a second death at the location in less than two years, the U.S. Forest Service said. A body was found in the hot springs on Feb. 17. [Chronicle]
- Southbound I-880 in Oakland was closed near the 5th Street on-ramp due to a big-rig accident early Saturday morning. The overturned truck, which hit a few cars before flipping, began leaking fuel onto the freeway, and while the truck has been uprighted, the southbound lanes remain closed, impacting traffic in the Jack London Square area. [KTVU]
Feature image via San Francisco Fire Department.