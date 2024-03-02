San Francisco can't shed the "doom loop" narrative — and some events are leaning into it.

It's no "Doom Loop Walking Tour," but music festival producer Goldenvoice apparently liked the "doom loop" moniker so much, they’re starting a new festival named after it.

It’s a small, one-night festival at the Regency Ballroom, on Friday, March 15, with a 5-artist lineup, per the Chronicle. The diverse lineup includes electronic pop artist Yeule from Singapore, hyperpop singer Jane Remover from New Jersey, bedroom pop artist Quannnic from Florida, shoegaze band Midrift from Northern California, and alternative band Blimp from Los Angeles.

And even though Goldenvoice produces Coachella and Portola, this new Doom Loop all-ages show won’t cost anywhere near those ticket prices. Tickets range from $30-$45. You can check it out on the Regency’s website.

It’ll come right at the close of the 31st annual Noise Pop Festival, which has hosted a bevy of shows throughout San Francisco from February 22 to March 3, with acts ranging from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to Snail Mail to the Mountain Goats.

Feature image via Goldenvoice.