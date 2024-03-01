- A new count of tents and vehicles to measure San Francisco’s homeless population was conducted last week, and results released Friday show a significant reduction since last summer. Since July 2023, there has been a 37% drop in number of tents and a 42% reduction in number of vehicles. [KNTV]
- The huge blizzard hitting Tahoe this weekend prompted the closure of 11 of the 15 biggest ski resorts in the region, due to the ongoing heavy winds, low visibility, and dangerous conditions. The highest elevations of Alpine Meadows resort recorded a 143 mph winds on Thursday night, and the worst is hitting over the weekend. [Mercury News]
- Local ski shops like Berkeley's California Ski Company are apparently very busy ahead of the storm hitting Tahoe this weekend. Customers are planning to head up next week and take advantage of the snowfall. [KPIX]
- Golden State Warriors golden couple Steph and Ayesha Curry are expecting their fourth child. [KPIX]
- Bay Area hometown hero Guy Fieri’s first music festival, called Flavortown Fest, which was set to take place in Fieri’s birthplace of Columbus, Ohio, in June was abruptly cancelled. [SFGATE]
- The Oakland Zoo recently set up a real-time camera called the “CubCam” in its mountain lion range, where two young mountain lion sisters, estimated to be a few months old, are being rehabilitated. [KRON4]
- A Caltrain fatally hit a person on the tracks near Atherton on Friday morning. [KNTV]
