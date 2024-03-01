A verdict has been reached in a case from February 2023 involving a beating and stabbing in San Francisco's SoMa district.

An altercation over $100 led to a brutally violent attack on a man near Yerba Buena Gardens last year. The incident happened on February 19, 2023, around 6 am, and 55-year-old Sean Ferguson was accused of following the victim to a restaurant parklet.

According to prosecutors, "Over the course of fifteen minutes, [Ferguson] stabbed the victim 16 times in the back and torso and choked and kicked him."

A jury came back with a guilty verdict this week, and Ferguson now faces up to 30 years in prison.

"I would like to thank the jury for their service and ensuring that Mr. Ferguson faces consequences for his senseless crimes," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in a statement. "Violence of any sort can not be allowed to become normalized. I will continue to do everything in my power to fight for justice for victims of crime in the courtroom and [to see] that there is accountability."

Assistant District Attorney Yuri Chornobil, who prosecuted the case, added, "While nothing can undo the harm caused by the heinous acts of Mr. Ferguson, I hope this verdict brings the victim some peace and closure."

Ferguson was convicted of attempted murder, mayhem, and attempted second-degree robbery. These charges came with enhancements for use of a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury.

The DA's office also thanked investigators with San Francisco Police Department’s Night Investigations Unit for their work on the case.

Photo: Giorgio Trovato