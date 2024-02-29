- A 57-year-old man was fatally shot in East Oakland this morning, though the circumstances are not yet known. It was Oakland's 12th homicide of the year to date. [East Bay Times]
- There was a cluster of earthquakes last night off the NorCal coast, about 170 miles west northwest of Eureka. The initial quake clocked in at 4.1M at 11:42 pm Wednesday, and there were then a series of aftershocks in the same area after 2 a.m. Thursday. [KPIX]
- There was also a smaller, 3.8M earthquake Wednesday evening at 6:20 pm, closer the Bay Area, centered in Discovery Bay. [KPIX]
- A Napa teenager, 15-year-old Blake Mendenhall, a freshman at Vintage High School in Napa, suffered a major spinal cord injury Sunday while snowboarding in Tahoe, and now cannot walk. [KTVU]
- An embezzlement case in Oakland that DA Pamela Price said had "languished" for five years has been settled, and onetime accountant Yolanda Cheers pleaded not guilty and paid back a large sum to one of her victim organizations. [KPIX]
- It's Leap Day, and one family in Oakland celebrates the every-four-year birthday of one of two twins, who was born prematurely at 26 weeks, minutes into February 29, eight years ago. [KPIX]
- A once-in-a-generation piece of land, a 20-acre property on Napa's esteemed Wappo Hill, in the Stag's Leap district, has just hit the market for $12.5 million, and there's a 5,000-square-foot house on it as well. [Chronicle]
- A local neuroscientist penned an opinion piece for the Chronicle discussing what "cognitive decline" could mean for Trump or Biden if they are elected and serve well into their 80s — and it could mean they end up wearing Depends. [Chronicle]
Photo: Umanoide