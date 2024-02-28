- Protesting UC Berkeley students today shut down a lecture at the Zellerbach Playhouse by Israeli lawyer Ran Bar-Yoshafat, who had been invited to campus by a Jewish student group. One member of the student group said protesters spat at Bar-Yoshafat and called him a "dirty Jew," and that such antisemitism was not an isolated incident. [Chronicle]
- Employees at the Union Square Macy's say they were blindsided by news of the closure, and thought this would be the last store the company would be closing. [SFGate]
- Parts of the Macy's building at Union Square could be converted into offices or residential through a relatively simply process, thanks to legislation passed by Mayor London Breed last year. [SF Business Times]
- At least five cars were bipped (broken into and burglarized) on one street in Downtown Oakland this morning. [KTVU]
- Two big Silicon Valley video game makers, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Electronic Arts, have just announced layoffs totaling 1,600 employees, collectively. [Chronicle]
- AT&T has plans to stop offering landline service in much of the Bay Area, but opposition to the plans is mounting, including from leaders in San Mateo County, who say that landlines offer critical connections for the elderly and those in rural places. [Bay Area News Group]
- Actor-comedian Richard Lewis, a comedian of the old-school, neurotic-comic style and a featured actor on Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died at age 76. [ABC7]
Photo via CalPerformances/UC Berkeley