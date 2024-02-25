- A pro-Ukraine march in San Francisco on Saturday — the 2-year anniversary of the Russian invasion — drew about a thousand attendees. The crowd brought blue and yellow flags, sang the Ukrainian national anthem, prayed for war victims, and called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be charged with war crimes. [Chronicle]
- Meanwhile, San Francisco celebrated Lunar New Year with one of its biggest ever parades on Saturday, featuring Golden Globe winner Awkwafina as the grand marshal. The event also introduced a new nearly 300-foot dragon, symbolizing growth and progress, after the dragon used previously was damaged by last year's inclement weather. [SFGATE]
- In Oakland, the A’s didn’t hold an official celebration this year, but that didn’t stop thousands of A’s fans from hosting their own “Fans Fest 24” at the Coliseum Saturday. Local organizations and businesses raised $40,000 to put on the event, which gathered long-time fans to support the beleaguered team. [KPIX]
- The fifth annual Black Joy Parade will return to downtown Oakland on Sunday, February 27, in its original in-person format after being forced online last year due to the pandemic. The free, family-friendly event will feature a parade through downtown streets to celebrate Black History Month. [Oaklandside]
- A 48-year-old woman was injured in a home invasion robbery in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood on Thursday night, after two female suspects broke into the woman's home to steal cash. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. [Mercury News]
- The San Francisco Police Commission officially approved a new policy, Department General Order 9.07, that aims to cut racially biased pretexts in stops by police. The policy, developed in the past year with public input and Police Officer's Association negotiations, restricts the use of nine minor traffic violations as pretexts to investigate other crimes, such as having only one license plate displayed or having an expired vehicle registration out-of-date by a year or less. [KPIX]
- The NBC Bay Area team investigated gift card fraud happening in Northern California (and across the country) — and found out how scammers drain your gift card balance with no one noticing. [KNTV]
