- As President Biden’s visit to San Francisco continued Thursday, a handful of protesters calling for a ceasefire apparently got into Biden’s hotel and rabble-roused inside for a bit. Meanwhile, Biden helicoptered down to Los Altos for a fundraiser co-hosted by real estate developer Bob Klein, his wife, and former State Controller Steve Westly. [CNN]
Gaza Ceasefire protestors have got into Biden's hotel in San Francisco. Chanting: Biden Biden you can't hide, we charge you with genocide ' pic.twitter.com/DnnALEot1m— Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) February 22, 2024
- The SF-based social media site Reddit filed for its IPO Thursday, and its ticker symbol will be “RDDT.” No share price was listed in the filing, but reports suggest that some Reddit stock has already been sold to Condé Nast parent group Advance Publications, Chinese tech company Tencent, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. [KRON4]
- Attorneys for accused Bob Lee killer Nima Momeni were back in court asking access to two of Lee’s cellphones. An SF Superior Court judge ordered another hearing date on March 5, at which point that judge will rule on how much, if any, of Lee’s phone data the defense can access. [Chronicle]
- The Golden Gate Toll Authority wants to raise tolls on the Golden Gate Bridge again, and the toll price could go up again as early as July 1. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Castro plant shop Plant Therapy (Market and 14th streets) may be finished, as the shop has not been open for months, and the new landlord posted a notice of abandonment on the door. [Hoodline]
- The publication Vice News looks like it’s also done for, as the company laid off “hundreds” of employees, and says it will shut down its website and reorganize the business. [Mediaite]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist