- The AT&T cellular network experienced a major nationwide outage early Thursday morning. The outage was first detected around 3:30 a.m. ET, and some customers on the West Coast might have had trouble making calls early this morning, but AT&T now says 75% of customers should have service back. [KTVU]
- A homeless man was found dead inside a tent along a freeway onramp in San Francisco on Saturday. CHP is investigating the death, which did not appear suspicious, as it occurred on state property on westbound I-80 near Seventh Street. [KPIX]
- Senator Alex Padilla reintroduced the Housing For All Act on Wednesday, which is a package of funds for programs to build or rehabilitate affordable housing, provide housing for seniors and the disabled, prevent homelessness, and more. [Bay Area News Group]
- A billionaire-backed advocacy group, Neighbors for a Better San Francisco Advocacy, donated $110,000 to a group called TakeActionSF that sent out a "No BS" slate mailer for the March 5 election, which encourages a "No" vote on Prop A, the affordable housing bond — even though Neighbors generally supports London Breed and Prop A is one she put on the ballot. [Mission Local]
- A San Jose pie shop is complaining that Tesla placed an order worth over $2,000 and then abruptly canceled it, greatly impacting their business. [ABC 7]
- Two weeks after SF Rec & Parks tried to re-convert two pickleball courts at the Presidio Wall complex to "tennis only," pickleball players are bringing in their own nets and setting up their own games, guerrilla-style. [Chronicle]
- China says it is restarting its panda diplimacy program, and two new pandas may be sent to the San Diego Zoo as early as this summer. [Associated Press]
Photo: Koby Kelsey