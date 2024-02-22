The three people killed in an early morning crash on the lower deck of the Bay Bridge have now been identified.

The crash occurred around 4 am on February 15 in the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge, and the subsequent emergency response and investigation led to hours of traffic that backed up into San Francisco.

In the collision, a Toyota Tacoma truck reportedly slammed into the back of a Mini Cooper, which had stalled in one of the righthand lanes of the lower deck.

The driver and two passengers in the Mini were killed, and the driver of the Tacoma was hospitalized with major injuries.

Initial reports indicated only two of the victims had died, but one of the passengers in the Cooper who did not perish at the scene later died at the hospital.

The coroner has now identified the victims as Sean Luttjohann, 59; Lorissa Weller, 38; and Bim Thorpe, 29. All three were Alameda County residents. It is not clear how the victims may have known each other.

As KTVU reports, the Mini was registered to Weller, but it is not clear who was driving at the time.

Luttjohann was employed at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and both Weller and Thorpe were employees at a Starbucks in Dublin, per KTVU.

CHP says they received 911 calls about the stalled car before the crash occurred.

It is not yet known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Previously: Two Killed After Car Stalls on Eastbound Bay Bridge, Traffic Backed Up Into SF

Photo: Cedric Leitsch