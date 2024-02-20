Multiple parts of San Francisco were experiencing urban flooding of various degrees Tuesday afternoon after some major downpours.

Low-lying areas of the city that are often flood-prone in heavy rains were filling up with water Tuesday, as seen in some social media posts. KRON4 reporter Sara Stinson posted the video below from Hayes Valley, and KRON4 posted a second video below shot at Franklin and Green streets in Cow Hollow showing significant water bubbling up from two manhole covers.

pic.twitter.com/HpegKYvmNS — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) February 20, 2024 FLASH FLOOD WARNING ⚠ A flash flood warning is in effect for San Francisco until 4 p.m., weather officials announce. Avoid driving through flood waters. https://t.co/nDDB2BLjbB pic.twitter.com/ChMUQv8W2E — KRON4 News (@kron4news) February 20, 2024

Xitter user Joel also posted this video below from the intersection of Franklin and Union, where the water continued to flow downhill.



The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for all of San Francisco through 4 pm as the rain continued to fall in the city.

Flash Flood Warning including San Francisco CA until 4:00 PM PST pic.twitter.com/VHcmqrsdQc — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2024

This is a developing story.

