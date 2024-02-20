This latest storm system isn't done with us yet, and Tuesday morning came with a special marine warning to look out for possible waterspouts and a severe thunder cell off the Point Reyes coast.

The Bay Area can expect periods of moderate to heavy rainfall Tuesday — with San Francisco likely to see a major downpour or two starting around 11:30 or noon, with more chances thereafter.

The radar shows another rain cell with the potential to dump a lot in a short amount of time barreling down on the city by afternoon.

Even earlier, Marin County is being warned about flash flooding from major downpours Tuesday morning, and both Marin and Sonoma counties are under a flood advisory.

Flooding Caused By Excessive Rainfall Is Expected. Portion Portion Of Northern California, Including The Following Counties, Marin and Sonoma.. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/fzvMcoqNkS — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2024

There is a flood watch in effect for the entire Bay Area through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

No tornadoes actually materialized in the Central Valley, though there was a warning out on Monday.

"We didn’t end up seeing widespread outbreak that was possible across the Sacramento Valley today,” said UCLA-affiliated weather guy Daniel Swain during a Monday update.

And after this storm system passes, we'll see some some calm and nice weather Wednesday and Thursday, before more "unsettled" weather returns by Friday, per the Chronicle.

The 72-hour rainfall totals are in for the long weekend, and while Three Peaks in Big Sur saw over 7 inches, and Mount Tam saw 2.6 inches, downtown San Francisco only received 0.6 inches in this round.

Even though we still have showers and thunderstorms in the area, here is a look at some 72 hour precipitation totals. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/gSIlamwH0I — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2024

Image via National Weather Service