As Shake Shack continues its California expansion, the first outpost of the burger chain is opening in Santa Rosa on February 29.

Shake Shack's 12th Bay Area location to date will open next week, on February 29 at 11 am, in Santa Rosa's Montgomery Village Shopping Center.

In a release, Shake Shack points to the fact this will be one of the chain's only locations north of San Francisco — save for two in Sacramento and the one in Larkspur's Marin County Mart. And so far, there are no Shake Shacks between Sacramento and Portland, Oregon.

"Our community has been buzzing about the impending opening since it was announced early last year,” says Brittany Mundarain, general manager of Montgomery Village, in a release. "We can’t wait to welcome everyone at this long-awaited grand opening."

As the SF Business Times notes, this Shake Shack had been originally scheduled to open by late 2023, but has been a bit delayed.

For Thursday's opening, the first 100 customers to order shakes will receive Sonoma County-branded Shake Shack tumblers.

The new location will, like other Bay Area locations, have the Golden State Double on the menu, which is a double cheddar cheeseburger with pickles and smoked garlic aioli. The restaurant will also feature Shake Shack's excellent fried chicken sandwich, and seasonal specials like the Korean-style fried chicken sandwich.

The Shake Shack chain was founded in 2001 by NYC restaurateur Danny Meyer, and began with just a single "shack" in New York's Madison Square Park. The chain now has grown to over 500 locations in 18 countries, and across 33 states.



Shake Shack Santa Rosa - Opening Thursday, February 29 in Montgomery Village Shopping Center at 2424 Magowan Drive, Santa Rosa - Hours 11 am to 10 pm daily

Photo courtesy of Shake Shack