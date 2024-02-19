- A pro-ceasefire protest in SF's Civic Center Monday afternoon led to a march and a blockade of the Central Freeway near the Octavia Boulevard onramp. The freeway blockade and subsequent traffic began just after 2 p.m., and all lanes reopened as of 3:15 p.m. [Chronicle / KTVU]
- The 16-year-old girl who was missing for several days in San Francisco last week, Mizan Dadres-Oman, has been found found safe according to the SFPD. [SFPD/X]
- A UC Berkeley freshman, Marco Troper, who is the 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, was found dead on the university's Clark Kerr campus last week, and the cause of death is under investigation. [Associated Press]
- A new report from the Center on Juvenile and Criminal Justice suggests that while California taxpayers are spending 52% more on policing than they were 30 years ago, the rate at which violent crimes are solved has fallen 41%. [Chronicle]
- BART was running slower because of the rain today, and on top of that, a project was continuing to replace track equipment near Richmond Station, which further contributed to delays. [KPIX]
- Some major snowfall is happening in the Sierra today and continuing into tomorrow — with heavy, wet snow totals of 4 to 10 inches at lake level, and 2 to 4 feet above 7,000 feet. [KPIX]
- Charles Barkley, yet again, mouthed off hatefully toward San Francisco during an alternate broadcast of the the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, referring to "a bunch of homeless crooks in San Francisco." [KRON4]