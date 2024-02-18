San Francisco police are investigating two apparently unrelated shootings in San Francisco this weekend.

One took place Friday night around 9:10 p.m. in the Potrero Hill neighborhood, per KNTV. Police discovered a man reportedly suffering from “life-threatening” injuries on the 1200 block of Connecticut street, and transported him to the hospital. Authorities have not released any information about the identity of the victim or suspected gunman.

About two hours later, another shooting took place in the Cow Hollow neighborhood, per the Chronicle. Responding police officers found a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was also taken to a nearby hospital.

As the Chronicle reported, witnesses said that gunshots rang out after a loud argument. They have not arrested any suspects yet.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects. They’re asking for people with any information to call their tip line at 415-575-4444, or send a text to TIP411 that begins with “SFPD.”

Feature image via Unsplash/David von Diemar.