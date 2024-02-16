- California wildlife authorities identified two additional gray wolf packs in the remote northeastern region of the state, bringing the total statewide to seven packs with approximately 45 individual wolves. It's a conservation milestone for the endangered species, which was absent in California for a century until the arrival of a male named "Journey" in 2011, who crossed over from Oregon. [KRCR / YouTube]
- The guy whose real estate firm is investing heavily in Downtown SF real estate just penned an opinion piece, saying that a “boom loop” is already beginning for SF. Aside from the conflict of interest, his commentary revealed that he considers himself a part of a “silent majority” and “grassroots movement” with a “politics of moderation” that ”began with the recall of former district attorney Chesa Bodin and three school-board members.” [SF Biz Journals]
- Famous California climber and guidebook author, Charles Barrett, was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in Yosemite National Park in 2016. Prosecutors said that Barrett had a history of harassment and assault, including nine protection orders over a 14-year period involving at least six women. [Outside Magazine / SFGATE]
- We have some more details on the wet weather headed to the Bay Area this weekend. The first storm, expected to hit on Saturday, should bring substantial rain and snow across Northern California, as well as potential waves reaching up to 22 feet along the coast from Big Sur to Sonoma County. [NWS Bay Area on X]
- The second more powerful weather system is forecast to unleash heavy rain across the state from late Sunday through Wednesday. The Central Coast will likely bear the brunt, with potential rainfall reaching up to 8 inches in just 72 hours, raising the risk of flooding and mudslides. [NWS LA on X]
- Tahoe skiing should be good next week. The Sierra Nevada's higher elevations may also be blanketed in up to 5 feet of snow from both storms. [NWS Sacramento on X]
- In the NY state civil trial for Donald Trump and his companies, a judge on Friday ordered Trump to pay $355 million after inflating his wealth to banks and others. He’ll likely appeal, so he won’t have to pay just yet. [NYT]
- Two minors were charged in the Kansas City parade shooting earlier this week that left one dead and 22 injured. Their ages and identities haven’t been released yet. [KTVU]
Feature image of a gray wolf via the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.