- There was a dedication ceremony today, on Valentine's Day, for a refurbished cable car in honor of "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" singer Tony Bennett, who died in July 2023 at age 96. There are several tributes to Bennett in the car, Car 53, including a plaque and decals that quote the song. [Chronicle]
- There were 66 overdose deaths in San Francisco in January, starting the year off grimly — though this is 20% fewer than occurred in January 2023. All but 14 of the deaths are attributable to fentanyl, and four were linked to the drug xylazine or "tranq." [Examiner]
- 67-year-old Timothy Hamano, who fled the scene of a crash after his car struck and killed a man on Park Boulevard in Oakland on Mother's Day 2021, pleaded no contest Tuesday to charges of felony vehicular manslaughter and fleeing the scene of an accident. Hamano will now likely avoid jail time because he has already served three years on house arrest, and will likely serve just three months more. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco-based Lyft saw its stock price jump and then tumble again after a typo on an earnings report caused a mass buy-up, and then the CEO had to issue a correction — but strong earnings meant the stock recovered much of that gain anyway by the end of the day. [Wall Street Journal]
- Drivers for Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash were planning to strike nationwide today for higher pay, but it's not clear if Bay Area customers will feel much impact from that. [NBC Bay Area]
- A big Pac Heights house that once was a party pad for Nic Cage, which suffered a small fire in 2020 and has been mostly repaired, just hit the market for $3.5 million. [Chronicle]
- Over in Kansas City, where the Chiefs had their Super Bowl victory parade today, there was a shooting in which at least one person was killed and possibly 15 others were injured. [CNN]
Photo: Daniel Abadia