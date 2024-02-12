- Did Elon Musk only really buy Twitter so he could shut down the account that was tracking his jet? That is what a new book by Bloomberg reporter Kurt Wagner contends. [Chronicle]
- Also, a federal judge has ordered Musk to face questioning from the Securities and Exchange Commission about his 2022 takeover of Twitter. Musk has been avoiding answering their questions and told the court that the SEC has been "harassing" him, but the judge said the demand for testimony is "not unduly burdensome" to Musk. [Associated Press]
- The Chronicle's Editorial Board has endorsed Nancy Pelosi for another term as SF's representative in the House, but there's a caveat in there. The board notes that "she will not be innovating on policy at this stage of her career," and "We have little doubt about her continued ability to hold high levels of influence in Washington," but "the elephant in the room" is that younger Democrats like Scott Wiener can't get a foothold in DC until she and others in her age bracket step aside. [Chronicle]
- The Cutting Ball Theater, which is one of a handful of surviving small theater companies in San Francisco, post-pandemic, is doing an emergency fundraiser to keep its doors open past April. "Being one of the last arts organizations in the Tenderloin, we feel a strong sense of responsibility to preserve the longstanding neighborhood tradition of radical, experimental art," the 25-year-old theater group says.
- An Oakland man, 33-year-old Anthony Lamont Woods Jr., remains in a mental-health facility indefinitely following his incarceration on a murder charge, in the case of the September 2020 killing of Lajuan Andre Barnes. [East Bay Times]
- An off-duty Oakland police officer, David Gonzales, was arrested over the weekend for DUI after allegedly crashing his Tesla into a CHP patrol car around 3 a.m. Saturday. [KTVU]
- Four people were found dead in a South Lake Tahoe home Monday morning, and accidental overdose is believed to have been the cause of death. [KRON4]
- Several 49ers players said they were unaware of the new overtime rules at the Super Bowl, when overtime began. [KTVU]
Photo: Grace Hom