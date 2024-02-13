- The Castro flower shop Ixia, known for its magnificent window displays, closed nearly four years ago and has been largely vacant since. But the space is now home to the custom suit shop Klein, Epstein & Parker (KEP). While a private event space called Canopy 415 occupied the 2331 Market Street location for a while last year, the custom suit shop KEP opened earlier there this month. [Hoodline]
- The Oakland A’s will have the first-ever woman to serve as the team’s primary play-by-play announcer, as NBC Sports Bay Area has hired Jenny Cavnar to replace the fired Glen Kuiper. In other A’s news, they’re heading into negotiations Thursday to possibly extend their Oakland Coliseum lease before their planned move to Las Vegas in 2028. [ESPN]
- Pinterest appears to have unloaded their former headquarters at 505 Brannan Street, for which they’ve been seeking a sublease tenant for nearly a year. The Amsterdam-based fintech company Adyen would take over the 130,000-square-foot space, though the deal has not closed yet. [Chronicle]
- Examiner owner Clint Reilly has sold the building of North Beach’s Little Fox Theatre to a firm associated with Apple design guru Johnny Ive. [Examiner]
- Elon Musk has moved to reincorporate brain-chip company Neuralink from Delaware to Nevada, after a Delaware judge voided his Tesla compensation package. [SF Business Times]
- The Chevron refinery in Richmond was flaring for at least 30 minutes Tuesday, but the flaring has since been put out. [KRON4]
Image: Cris I. via Yelp