- A protest involving at least a dozen people shut down the Golden Gate Bridge during the morning rush hour Wednesday. The protest, organized by the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, included a large banner that said "Hands Off Rafah," and traffic began flowing again around 8:10 a.m. [Xitter]
- The first "surge" of 120 CHP officers deployed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to fight crime in Oakland lasted five days, and netted 71 arrests. Going forward, CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said, there will be 40 to 65 extra CHP officers on the ground in Oakland. [KTVU]
- An 18-year-old male was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday morning, sending him to the hospital with broken bones, and the driver of the suspect vehicle remains at large. [KTVU]
- A person was struck and killed by a BART train at MacArthur Station in Oakland around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. [Bay City News]
- Police in San Rafael are seeking a suspect they've identified as 33-year-old Enoch Christian Cupples for inappropriately touching a teen girl and assaulting another girl at the Northgate Mall on Tuesday. [KPIX]
- A poll has found that 72% of San Francisco voters think the city is "on the wrong track"; and 71% support tax incentives to help businesses move into vacant ground-floor spaces. [Chronicle]
- The cost of flowers has only gone up this year, as you will likely see if you're still shopping for some this Valentine's Day. [KPIX]
