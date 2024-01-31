A SoMa sports bar is planning a Super Bowl party that won't be like any other in town, at least any other occurring in a public place or sports bar. The entire event, the owners say, is "reserved exclusively for Chiefs fans only."

While there might be a few Kansas City expats donning Chiefs gear scattered among sports-bar crowds around the city a week from Sunday, most will likely retreat to private spaces to express their fandom, lest things get ugly.

But one SoMa bar, Buzzworks (365 11th Street), which has counted itself as the city's only dedicated bar for Kansas City Chiefs fans since it opened in 2016, will be a haven for the Chiefs' Kingdom all day on February 11.

They'll be open for brunch starting at 11 a.m., and seats will be first-come-first-served.

"Oddly enough, and despite all the Chiefs' success, no other bar in the region has made a serious effort to be more supportive of the Chiefs, despite the team's continual dominance over the past 8 seasons," the bar's owners say in a release. "And it’s not like there are any Niners bars in KC either, yet every bar in the area is fundamentally and predominantly a Niners Bar already."

"That’s why for this Superbowl, Buzzworks is going to be open exclusively for the Brave Kingdom fans of the KC Chiefs ONLY! And there is absolutely no other bar in the bay area that will do such a thing… making Buzzworks the one and only place for the true KC fans to enjoy the day!"

Buzzworks set aside a full keg of Anchor Steam Beer for this occasion, which will be tapped on Super Bowl Sunday. And they've got two kegs of Anchor West Coast IPA to tap as well. (Anchor Brewing, as you surely know, went under last year and brewed their last batches in July.)

For those friend groups who may be split between Niners and Chiefs fans, Buzzworks also wants everyone to know that Niners fans will be welcome across the street at Butter — which shares an owner with Buzzworks, Vlad Cood.

For an idea of what things will look like if the Chiefs win, see the video below of fans celebrating at Buzzworks after they beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl in 2020. And yes, that is them doing the problematic "tomahawk chop" to celebrate.