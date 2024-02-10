- San Francisco Chinatown celebrated Chinese New Year's Eve on Friday with fireworks, food, and flowers. This year is the Year of the Dragon. [KTVU]
- Chinese New Year events will be taking place all weekend. The parade is set for February 24. [Chinese Parade Website]
- The Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced the new charges against the suspects accused of fatally shooting retired officer and TV news guard Kevin Nishita in 2021. The three suspects are charged with murder, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, facing between 78 years and 189 years. [ABC7]
- Police are investigating how a suspect, 50-year-old Miami man Luiz Gustavo Aires, allegedly stole a small plane from the Palo Alto airport on Wednesday and landed it 27 miles away at Poplar Beach in Half Moon Bay. An aviation expert said that those planes are notoriously hard to fly. [ABC7]
- A person with a gun apparently fired nine shots into the air on UC Berkeley’s campus Friday night, prompting a shelter-in-place. Authorities arrested the shooter, and no one was hurt. [Chronicle]
- Another SF developer pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges. Reza Khoshnevisan pleaded guilty Friday to bribing city building inspection officials with cash, loans, and meals in return for “favorable treatment” and faster permitting approvals. [Chronicle]
- Getting ready for the Super Bowl? Here are some watch parties you can attend. [KPIX]
