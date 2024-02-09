- Hotel North Beach on Kearny is set to become the first permanent San Francisco sober living facility for formerly homeless people. Mayor London Breed has been pushing the move as an addition to SF's supply of permanent supportive housing, despite some pushback. [Chronicle / KQED]
- Nima Momeni’s sister, Khazar Momeni, will be charged by the SF DA for that whip-it hit-and-run DUI from the fall. Khazar Momeni was allegedly in the middle of the fight between her brother and Bob Lee, which devolved into the fatal stabbing. [Twitter]
- A 53-year-old man, Joseph Alvillar Jr., has been charged with attempted murder for the unprovoked stabbing of a hospital employee at Sutter Health's Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Wednesday when Alvillar, a transient with a history of mental illness, entered the hospital's emergency room and began reportedly “acting strangely.” [KPIX]
- Lindsay Lohan revealed that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha are her son’s godparents. Lohan attended a Warriors game this week, and the basketball player pointed a finger at the star and gave her a signed Curry jersey. [People]
Steph gifted Lindsay Lohan and her husband his jersey from tonight's game after dropping 60 🎁 pic.twitter.com/5BQykjm2Jm— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 4, 2024
- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattled Malibu in southern California Friday afternoon. [NYT]
- Former California Senator and current VP Kamala Harris called the special counsel report on President Biden that characterized him as elderly and forgetful “politically motivated.” [NYT]
Feature image via Unsplash/Scott Szarapka.