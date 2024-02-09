San Jose police arrested a San Jose man for allegedly running a drug lab that made “pink cocaine,” a drug containing a mix of ketamine, MDMA, methamphetamine, cocaine, and opioids, out of the donut shop he owned last month.

The San Jose resident, 32-year-old Luis Carrillo-Moyeda, owned and operated a Yum Yum Donuts franchise in South San Jose, as SFGATE reported. It’s located at 400 Blossom Hill Road in a shopping mall.

When police investigated and executed a search warrant at the location, they found various illegal narcotics, narcotics manufacturing parts, large amounts of cash, an unregistered firearm, and ammunition, according to an SJPD press release.

Image via SJPD.

Police say that the narcotics were a new synthetic drug called “pink cocaine," also known as "Tusi", "2C", "Pantera Rosa," or “Pink Panther." It’s apparently a trendy party drug dyed pink with food coloring, known for its hallucinogenic and stimulant effects. The drug 2C is a synthetic hallucinogen, but tests show that pink cocaine doesn’t usually contain 2C itself, according to the Chronicle.

Court records show that Carrillo was arraigned January 24 and is scheduled to return to court March 4, per the Mercury News. He is currently out on bail.

Yum Yum Donuts has three locations in San Jose and dozens of locations across California, including in Sacramento and Stockton. Carrillo only owned one franchise location, the one on Blossom Hill Road.

Feature image via SJPD.