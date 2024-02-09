- In response to tech-funded, moderate political groups like Grow SF and Together SF, a progressive action group launched last week called The Phoenix Project. The group seeks to call attention to the donations flowing from the right to moderate candidates, and to defend progressive candidates like Dean Preston from attacks. [Chronicle]
- Stanford students have been holding a sit-in/campout in White Plaza on the Stanford campus to protest the war in Gaza, and the university is now telling them they can't camp there any longer. They are pushing back and saying they will stay. [KTVU]
- A body that was found floating in a drainage canal on January 28 in an industrial part of East Oakland near the Coliseum has been identified as 51-year-old Chio Chien Saetern. [KTVU]
- A man convicted and suspected of multiple sexual assaults around the Bay Area in the 1970s, who died in 2007, has been linked by DNA technology to the 1972 cold-case murder of Nellie Hicks in Hayward. [KPIX]
- Some residents of a San Francisco senior center who were longtime 49ers season ticketholders are getting psyched up for their own Super Bowl party. [KPIX]
- King tides are hitting Bay Area beaches again starting today, once again giving a glimpse of the future impacts of sea-level rise. [Bay Area News Group]
- President Biden rushed onto television Thursday night to make a damage-control speech about being called elderly and forgetful by the special prosecutor looking into his documents case, but he only ended up looking more elderly and forgetful. [CNN / New York Times]
