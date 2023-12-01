The story of Monday's Tenderloin crash in which Khazar Momeni, the sister of Bob Lee murder suspect Nima Momeni, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, has taken on some added detail.

The UK Daily Mail has dug up some tabloid fodder in the case, obtaining video taken at the scene of Momeni's Monday morning arrest. The video was apparently shot by bystander Naim Pickett, who can be heard saying that Momeni had hit his parked car and "She just fucked my whole hood up!"

He then films her being put into handcuffs by police, and seeming at first to be resisting, asking why she needed to be cuffed. And the video then comes around to the passenger side of the car, and looks in to see what Pickett identifies as a whippit canister lying on the driver's seat.

Per the Daily Mail, "Witnesses claimed she and a young male passenger had pulled up to Alma's Smoke Shop at the corner of Larkin and O'Farrell. She parked outside the grungy shop, where they purchased two canisters of N20, popular party inhalants known as whippets [or whip-its], hippy crack or laughing gas that can cause a rapid rush of euphoria, according to witnesses."

Ms. Momeni, who also goes by her married named Khazar Elyassnia, was driving a white, red-topped Mercedes AMG C 63 convertible, and the incident occurred around 11 a.m. Monday morning.

She was not at the courthouse for her brother Nima Momeni's latest hearing, which was on Thursday morning. An ABC 7 reporter attempted to ask their mother "How is Khazar?" outside the courtroom, but she did not respond.

Attorneys for Nima Momeni filed a motion Thursday for a change of venue in the case, citing prejudicial media coverage in San Francisco that will bias any jury pool. A hearing on the change of venue request is scheduled for late January, and a tentative trial date has been set for March 15.

Nima Momeni is accused of fatally stabbing CashApp founder Bob Lee in early April. Khazar Momeni is likely to be a key witness in the trial, as she was the last person besides her brother to see Lee alive, and evidence revealed in court documents suggests that she was at the center of the conflict between the two men that, according to investigators, led to the stabbing.

