Facing less-than-outstanding poll numbers in the November election and being hammered by her opponents on crime, Mayor London Breed campaigned Thursday for a Republican-authored effort to redo the state’s Prop 47 sentencing law.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has three major opponents in this November’s mayoral election, all of them claiming they’d be tougher on crime than her. And Breed’s campaign is very sensitive to the crime issue, as evidenced by their massive overreaction to a local rapper’s diss track about her crime record, a tune which would have gone largely unnoticed had Breed supporters not thrown tantrums about it.

Facing terrible polling numbers, Breed is eager to burnish her ‘tough on crime' credentials. And on Thursday, she spoke at a campaign event for a ballot measure to overhaul Prop 47, California’s often-maligned 2014 law that makes property crimes under $950 a misdemeanor instead of a felony. But the odd thing here, as the Chronicle points out, is that this ballot measure campaign for the “Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act” is being run by Republicans.

“In San Francisco, we are making progress on property crimes, but the challenges we are facing related to fentanyl and organized retail theft require real change to our state laws,” Breed said at Thursday’s event, according to a release. “The Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act will make targeted but impactful changes to our laws around fentanyl and help us tackle the chronic retail theft that hurts our retailers, our workers, and our cities.”

The ballot measure’s campaign chair is Greg Totten, the Republican CEO of the California District Attorneys Association. Its biggest supporter holding elective office is House Rep Kevin Kiley, a Republican from eastern California who unsuccessfully tried to overturn Prop 47 in 2022 when he was still in the state Assembly.

In fairness, the measure also has the support of Democratic mayors Matt Mahan (San Jose), and Todd Gloria (San Diego).

If this measure passed, it would allow prosecutors to bring felony charges on suspects with two prior theft convictions, regardless of the value of the stolen items. It would also allow judges to send convicted drug dealers to state prison instead of county jail, and would allow for more murder charges against fentanyl dealers in cases of fatal overdoses.

But this measure is not even guaranteed to be on your November ballot. The campaign needs half a million signatures by April 23 (they claimed this week they have 214,000 currently). As the Chronicle points out, “The campaign’s top donors are Walmart, Target, Macy’s and a powerful California prison guards union, the California Correctional Peace Officers Association.”

Image: @LondonBreed via Twitter