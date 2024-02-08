- It’s official: a 49ers championship parade, should Sunday’s Super Bowl result merit one, will be in San Francisco and not Santa Clara. The still-theoretical parade would apparently be Thursday, February 15, and bars are already promoting their still-theoretical after-parties. [Chronicle]
- The Castro’s former Bagdad Café space at Market and 16th streets, which has since been Criolla Kitchen (2011), SliderBar (2012), Ovok (2015), Castro Republic (2016), and Los Amigos Diner (2023), will now be a beer-and-sports bar called Bar 49. Bar 49 will be owned by Hi Tops manager Colm O'Brien, who tells Hoodline, "I want the beer taps to be the focus point." [Hoodline]
- The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) banned the use of AI-generated voices in robocalls on Thursday. The move comes after a scheme last month where a fake, AI-generated voice of President Biden urged people to not vote in the New Hampshire primary. [CBS News]
- A 14-Mission Muni bus had a collision Thursday afternoon near Mission Street and Flournoy Street in Daly City, just across the SF border, and no injuries have been reported but there was an ambulance at the scene. [KRON4]
- A 33-year-old Fremont man arrested with 500 pounds of copper wire, bolt cutters, electric saws, and — for good measure — four ounces of what is suspected to be methamphetamine. [KRON4]
- The often-flaring Martinez Refining Company has warned it may be flaring more the next few days, as they’re doing maintenance to repair their most recent flaring. [Contra Costa News]
- Your Golden State Warriors did not do much at the NBA trade deadline Thursday, much to the relief of Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, though they did trade back-bencher Cory Joseph to the Indiana Pacers for a second-round pick and cash. [SFGate]
Image: Joey C. via Yelp