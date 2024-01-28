The matchup that the local media has been hoping for the past couple of weeks, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, has come to pass. And San Francisco celebrated Sunday night.

Your Niners team just took their eighth NFC Championship, and they are hoping for a sixth Super Bowl win for the franchise — in a matchup against the same team they were in the last Super Bowl with, in 2019, which they lost.

After a dramatic turnaround of a game, the 49ers pulled out an unlikely three-point win coming from way behind, and they are head to the Super Bowl for the second time in five years.

FYI, the CHP has shut down multiple off-ramps on 101 and 280 in SF's Mission District in order to discourage people from coming into San Francisco to celebrate tonight.

This year's Super Bowl matchup will also be against the team of the current Mr. Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce — and as we discussed last week Taylor should have enough time to fly back from her Tokyo concert the night before the Super Bowl to get to Vegas in time for a nap, and to attend the Big Game. (Taylor has since confirmed that she does, in fact, plan to be there.)

Niners Coach Kyle Shanahan spoke after the game about the "unfinished business" the Niners have with the Chiefs, and at the Super Bowl in general — with the team having lost at their previous two appearances at Super Bowl 46 (in 2012, against the Baltimore Ravens) and Super Bowl 53 in 2019.

"Oh there's been unfinished business for a while, man. Our team set out for this for a while, and it's been a long year to get to this point," Shanahan said post-game, speaking to Michael Strahan at Levi's Stadium. "It was hard at the beginning, but the type of team we have, the character of these guys, we can't wait to get to Vegas."

At age 24, against all odds, Brock Purdy will now be the third-youngest quarterback to start at a Super Bowl in NFL history.

Purdy spoke to Strahan after the game as well, discussing how the Niners was down 17 points going into the second half of Sunday's game, only to go on to beat the Detroit Lions 34-31.

"We knew had a half left... Coach called a great game, and we had the Faithful behind us the whole way," Purdy said.

Super Bowl LVIII is in two weeks, on February 11, at the new Las Vegas stadium built for the former Oakland Raiders, technically in Paradise, Nevada.

Usher will be the halftime-show performer.

Top image: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Head coach Kyle Shanahan after defeating the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)